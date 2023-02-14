The Home Depot Foundation Celebrates Black History Month With New Grants for Atlanta-Based Nonprofit Partners

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

The Home Depot Foundation works to drive sustainable change and social equity in our local communities all year long. In honor of Black History Month, The Foundation is granting $185,000 to Atlanta-based Black-led and Black-benefitting nonprofit partners.  

Westside Future Fund

The Home Depot Foundation is granting $75,000 to Westside Future Fund to provide scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nestled in what was once the heart of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s, Westside Future Fund serves neighborhoods like Vine City and West End, a community Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ambassador Andrew Young called home. These scholarships will support students with post-secondary institution fees, senior class dues and job-related fees.

Xerona Clayton Foundation

Additionally, The Home Depot Foundation is granting $10,000 to the Xernona Clayton Foundation, Inc. to support the Xernona Clayton Statue Project.  

For more than 60 years, Ms. Xernona Clayton has been a civic engagement leader, founding the Trumpet Awards and serving as the corporate vice president for urban affairs with Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. This grant will help ensure the Xernona Clayton Statue will become a permanent place in history and recognize her for the impact she's made across the Civil Rights Movement, in Atlanta and around the world.  

Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs

The Home Depot Foundation is also granting $100,000 to the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE) to help establish a membership fee scholarship fund for their entrepreneurs.

RICE is on a mission to inspire and empower Black entrepreneurs. These scholarships will be distributed on a need-basis and will help members cover their monthly fees and support their businesses.

These efforts further The Home Depot Foundation's commitment to its nonprofit partners. Over the last decade, The Home Depot Foundation has invested millions to support Atlanta communities with affordable housing, education opportunities, community development and outreach projects. Visit HomeDepotFoundation.org to learn more.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

eea41a6b-2a2d-4706-b8d9-44bd2b54e406.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738398/The-Home-Depot-Foundation-Celebrates-Black-History-Month-With-New-Grants-for-Atlanta-Based-Nonprofit-Partners

img.ashx?id=738398

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.