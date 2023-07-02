Shell Asset Management Co recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Shell Asset Management Co. is an asset management firm based out of The Hague in Netherlands. The company operates as the asset management arm of the Royal Dutch Shell PLC. Shell Asset Management Co. was previously known as Shell Pensioenfonds Beheer B.V. (SPB). Despite its name change, it has not changed in its operations to manage pension funds for its clients. The Shell Asset Management Co. is just one of the asset managers that are responsible for implementing the investment policy on behalf of the Shell Pension Fund, although it is the only internal asset management firm. The company has a leading role in the asset manager positions, appointing and directing the other external asset managers on behalf of the Pension Fund. The Shell Asset Management Co. allocates approximately 53% of its held assets in listed equities and alternative investments, respectively making up 36.5 and 16.5 percent of its total allocations, and allocations approximately 47% of its assets in fixed income investments. The funding ration for the Pension Fund is calculated with the “actuarial interest rate stipulated by DNB, based on the average of the preceding three months and the 'UFR'.” Its most recent year ended with a policy funding ratio of 124%, which indicated a 24% buffer zone that would be able to offset fluctuations in yield if it so happened to be necessary. Shell Asset Management Co. invests in a variety of equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, highly diversifying its assets across sectors. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, utilities and telecommunications, energy, materials, and industrials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1337 stocks valued at a total of $2.28Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.07%), MSFT(4.83%), and AMZN(1.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Shell Asset Management Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

Shell Asset Management Co reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 219,279 shares. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.91.

On 02/07/2023, Apple Inc traded for a price of $153.02 per share and a market cap of $2,446.68Bil. The stock has returned -10.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-book ratio of 42.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.20 and a price-sales ratio of 6.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Shell Asset Management Co reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 111,111 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $239.99.

On 02/07/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $264.33 per share and a market cap of $2,025.54Bil. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-book ratio of 10.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.97 and a price-sales ratio of 10.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Shell Asset Management Co reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 184,361 shares. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.03.

On 02/07/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $105.08 per share and a market cap of $1,379.06Bil. The stock has returned -24.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-book ratio of 5.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Shell Asset Management Co reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 139,521 shares. The trade had a 0.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/07/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $99.771 per share and a market cap of $996.66Bil. The stock has returned -36.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.50, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Shell Asset Management Co reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 43,179 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/07/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $193.56 per share and a market cap of $612.98Bil. The stock has returned -35.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-book ratio of 13.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.85 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.