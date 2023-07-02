WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $380.00Mil. The top holdings were MRK(5.58%), NEM(4.11%), and PG(3.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:SPLK by 24,180 shares. The trade had a 0.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.04000000000001.

On 02/07/2023, Splunk Inc traded for a price of $105.14 per share and a market cap of $17.46Bil. The stock has returned -10.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Splunk Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.35 and a price-sales ratio of 5.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 37,475 shares of NAS:INTC for a total holding of 327,833. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.09.

On 02/07/2023, Intel Corp traded for a price of $28.73 per share and a market cap of $118.55Bil. The stock has returned -37.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DD by 9,971 shares. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.85.

On 02/07/2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc traded for a price of $76.33 per share and a market cap of $39.90Bil. The stock has returned 2.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DuPont de Nemours Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 3,280 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 40,275. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $167.7.

On 02/07/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $181.04 per share and a market cap of $164.25Bil. The stock has returned 9.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-book ratio of 11.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 8.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, WILKINS INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 9,645 shares of NYSE:NEM for a total holding of 327,320. The trade had a 0.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.72.

On 02/07/2023, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $48.8275 per share and a market cap of $39.64Bil. The stock has returned -19.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

