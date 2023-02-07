Ekinops Announces MEF 3.0 certification for Ethernet Product Family

PARIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops(Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport systems and network access solutions, today announces that its entire Ethernet Access Device portfolio, supported by its unique OneOS6 network operating system, has been certified under the MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet compliance program of the Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF).

This certification marks an important milestone in the validation of Ethernet related services supported by the OneOS6 network operating system, confirming its status as a uniquely consolidated system to support Layer 2 (L2), Layer 3 (L3), Voice, SD-WAN and Virtualized services.

MEF 3.0 certification is now available for various 1647 and 1651 platforms, supporting E-Line, E-Lan, E-Tree, E-Access and E-Transit services. Depending on the platform, it is possible to use the same hardware platform to deliver L2, L3 or SD-WAN services, thus reducing the amount of equipment which must be validated and maintained for various services.

"MEF certification is an important signal to the market that Ekinops' family of Ethernet Access Devices conforms to some of the highest standards in the telecoms industry." said Sylvain Quartier, VP Marketing and Product Strategy for Access at Ekinops. "Demonstrating that our devices are certified by independent and international standard bodies has never been more important. MEF 3.0 certification is a powerful hallmark that will instill confidence in our worldwide operator customer base."

With this MEF 3.0 certification, Ekinops demonstrates its commitment to provide top of the line products to its primary customers and worldwide operators. This move also addresses the need to reduce cost of ownership and time to market, while introducing new innovative services.

An industry association of 200+ member companies, MEF's aim is to develop a global federation of network, cloud, and technology providers to establish dynamic, assured, and certified services that empower enterprise digital transformation. The engine powering this mission is the MEF 3.0 Global Services Framework which is based on four pillars of Services, LSO APIs, Community, and Certification.

