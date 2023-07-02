Summit Trail Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 403 stocks valued at a total of $2.25Bil. The top holdings were USFR(44.32%), VOO(10.25%), and XLV(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Trail Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC bought 6,535,755 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 14,467,635. The trade had a 17.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 02/07/2023, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.335 per share and a market cap of $7.38Bil. The stock has returned 2.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a price-book ratio of 27.36.

Summit Trail Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 245,722 shares. The trade had a 2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $134.34.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.2118 per share and a market cap of $104.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

The guru established a new position worth 183,185 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $131.38 per share and a market cap of $40.09Bil. The stock has returned 1.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a price-book ratio of 4.60.

The guru sold out of their 363,747-share investment in ARCA:KRBN. Previously, the stock had a 1.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.18 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF traded for a price of $38.625 per share and a market cap of $652.70Mil. The stock has returned -15.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Summit Trail Advisors, LLC bought 674,239 shares of ARCA:KCCA for a total holding of 1,718,159. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.92.

On 02/07/2023, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF traded for a price of $22.79 per share and a market cap of $223.34Mil. The stock has returned -6.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Kraneshares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.00.

