Alabama Power elects Moses Feagin chief financial officer

36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alabama Power Company board of directors has elected Moses Feagin executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. The appointment is effective March 1.

Feagin will be responsible for overseeing the finance, accounting and treasury departments. Alabama Power's previous chief financial officer, Phil Raymond, announced his retirement in December 2022 after 13 years in the role.

"Moses is a proven leader with deep financial and regulatory expertise," said Jeff Peoples, Alabama Power CEO. "We look forward to him returning to Alabama Power."

Feagin rejoins Alabama Power from Mississippi Power, where he served as senior vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer since 2010, and as chief diversity officer since 2016.

He began his Southern Company career at Alabama Power in 1987 as a junior accountant, working his way up to hold positions of increasing responsibility and leadership. In 2000, Feagin moved to Southern Company Services as Generation Accounting manager. He was elected comptroller of Mississippi Power in 2005 and vice president and comptroller of Alabama Power in 2008.

Feagin is a native of Montgomery and holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Alabama. He is a certified management accountant and completed the Executive Finance and Accounting Program at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a graduate of Leadership Birmingham and Leadership Gulf Coast, as well as a member of the Institute of Management Accountants and 100 Black Men of America.

About Alabama Power

Alabama Power, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), provides reliable, affordable electricity to 1.5 million customers across the state. Learn more at www.alabamapower.com.

