Avangrid Foundation Awards $136,000 in Grants to Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Avangrid Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of leading sustainable energy company AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), today announced a record total of $136,000 in grants to 15 wildlife rehabilitation centers as part of its Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. This is the highest amount of grants ever given in the program’s history. The funds will support operational capabilities and expand outreach to communities within the service area of the AVANGRID family of companies to improve knowledge and awareness of wildlife resources.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005941/en/

Center_for_Wildlife.jpg

Photo provided by: Center for Wildlife

“As a leading clean energy company, we acutely understand the importance of environmental stewardship,” said Pablo Colón, director of corporate citizenship and executive director of the Avangrid Foundation. “We are committed to wildlife protection, preserving healthy ecosystems and promoting biological diversity—all of which are essential for a sustainable future. This year’s grantees are making impactful and lasting changes for the good of wildlife and our environment, all in unique ways. We’re thrilled to support their efforts.”

Now in its seventh year, AVANGRID’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program has given a total of more than $500,000 in grants to centers nationwide. This round of grantees spans ten states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Iowa. The grantees will use the funds to:

“The Avangrid Foundation has provided us with this grant at a critical time for wildlife rehabs across the country as we all deal with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI),” said Laura Hale, president of Badger Run Wildlife Rehab. “The HPAI virus has made it critical for us to be able to quarantine all new avian patients upon admission to avoid spreading this virus throughout our facility. This virus would be deadly to any raptor patients, as well as our entire team of educational avian animal ambassadors. By providing these funds, the Avangrid Foundation will make it possible for us to break ground in Spring 2023 to erect a building specifically dedicated as a quarantine facility on our grounds. This will allow us to safely admit and triage multiple new patients at the same time while keeping them safely separated during the quarantine period. Our most heartfelt thank you to the Avangrid Foundation for helping us continue to care for the sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife of Southern Oregon.”

For more information on the Avangrid Foundation, click here.

About Avangrid Foundation: The Avangrid Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds philanthropic investments that primarily impact communities where AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) and its subsidiaries operate. Since 2001, the Avangrid Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $36 million in partnerships that focus on building sustainable, vital and healthy communities; preserving cultural and artistic heritage; advancing education; and improving people’s lives. The Avangrid Foundation is committed to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the United States. For more information, please visit www.avangridfoundation.org.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $40 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs more than 7,000 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, AVANGRID ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. AVANGRID is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005941r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005941/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.