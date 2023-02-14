The Avangrid Foundation, the primary philanthropic arm of leading sustainable energy company AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), today announced a record total of $136,000 in grants to 15 wildlife rehabilitation centers as part of its Wildlife Rehabilitation Program. This is the highest amount of grants ever given in the program’s history. The funds will support operational capabilities and expand outreach to communities within the service area of the AVANGRID family of companies to improve knowledge and awareness of wildlife resources.

Photo provided by: Center for Wildlife

“As a leading clean energy company, we acutely understand the importance of environmental stewardship,” said Pablo Colón, director of corporate citizenship and executive director of the Avangrid Foundation. “We are committed to wildlife protection, preserving healthy ecosystems and promoting biological diversity—all of which are essential for a sustainable future. This year’s grantees are making impactful and lasting changes for the good of wildlife and our environment, all in unique ways. We’re thrilled to support their efforts.”

Now in its seventh year, AVANGRID’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program has given a total of more than $500,000 in grants to centers nationwide. This round of grantees spans ten states: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Iowa. The grantees will use the funds to:

%3Cb%3EBadger+Run+Wildlife+Rehab+%28Oregon%29%3C%2Fb%3E : Break ground on a quarantine facility to protect avian patients from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus.

Break ground on a quarantine facility to protect avian patients from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus. %3Cb%3EBlue+Mountain+Wildlife%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Oregon%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EComplete the organization’s new Intake Center, which includes exam and quarantine rooms, to combat HPAI.

%3Cb%3ECenter+for+Wildlife%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Maine%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3E Cover expenses for personal protective equipment needed due to HPAI and an OWL Labs Meeting Camera System to facilitate research and collaboration with other facilities.

%3Cb%3EGreen+Chimneys+%28New+York%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EBuild an emperor and snow geese indoor shelter and a songbird rehabilitation cage at its Farm and Wildlife Center.

%3Cb%3EHawks+Aloft%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28New+Mexico%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3ESupport a monthly raptor rescue zoom collaboration, employee training, education, and purchasing lead testing equipment.

%3Cb%3ELiberty+Wildlife%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Arizona%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EStudy copper toxicity in California Condors.

%3Cb%3ENature%26rsquo%3Bs+Nursery%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Ohio%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EConstruct a new raptor rehabilitation habitat to accommodate its growing wildlife admissions rate.

%3Cb%3EOjai+Raptor+Center%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28California%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3E Purchase raptor food and medicine.

%3Cb%3ERed+Creek+Wildlife+Center%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Pennsylvania%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EUpgrades and supplies need at the temporary facility the will replace the clinic last in a December 2022 fire.

%3Cb%3ERoaring+Brook+Nature+Center%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Connecticut%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3E Support for Wildlife Rehabilitation Clinic and public viewing window.

%3Cb%3ESaving+our+Avian+Resources+%28SOAR%29%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Iowa%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3EPurchase nutritious, quality food for rehabilitating raptors and support educational outreach.

%3Cb%3ESharon+Audubon%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Connecticut%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3E Rehabilitation and education summer paid intern to support its efforts.

%3Cb%3EWhispering+Willow+Wild+Care%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28New+York%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3E Offer free programming to low income schools in underserved areas of the Capital Region of New York.

%3Cb%3EWildlife+Works%3C%2Fb%3E%3Cb%3E+%28Pennsylvania%3Cspan+class%3D%22bwuline%22%3E%29%3C%2Fspan%3E%3A%3C%2Fb%3EOffer a paid internship for high school and college students, ensuring proper staffing during the organization’s busiest season.

%3Cb%3EUS+Davis+California+Raptor+Center+%28California%29%3A%3C%2Fb%3ESupport for the organization’s volunteer and educational work.

“The Avangrid Foundation has provided us with this grant at a critical time for wildlife rehabs across the country as we all deal with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI),” said Laura Hale, president of Badger Run Wildlife Rehab. “The HPAI virus has made it critical for us to be able to quarantine all new avian patients upon admission to avoid spreading this virus throughout our facility. This virus would be deadly to any raptor patients, as well as our entire team of educational avian animal ambassadors. By providing these funds, the Avangrid Foundation will make it possible for us to break ground in Spring 2023 to erect a building specifically dedicated as a quarantine facility on our grounds. This will allow us to safely admit and triage multiple new patients at the same time while keeping them safely separated during the quarantine period. Our most heartfelt thank you to the Avangrid Foundation for helping us continue to care for the sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife of Southern Oregon.”

