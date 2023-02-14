AppTech Payments Corp. Expands SaaS Offerings Through Strategic Partnership with Nuvei

45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New partnership will create opportunities for AppTech to extend its global reach while centering on North America

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (AppTech) ( APCX), a Fintech company powering commerce experiences, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Nuvei ( NVEI), a global payments technology company. This partnership strengthens AppTech’s Software as a Service (SaaS) offering to deliver continual innovation and growth, extends its global reach, and expands the company’s footprint by supporting integrations with its patent-based portfolio in text-to-pay and geolocation-based solutions.

“We are happy to add Nuvei as a strategic partner and look forward to utilizing their proprietary technology to support our Commerse platform,” said Virgil Llapitan, President of AppTech Payments Corp. “Nuvei’s partner-centric philosophy aligns perfectly with our core mission to deliver customers with immersive commerce experiences and will further enhance our white-glove customer success model.”

The partnership builds upon the bolstering of AppTech’s fully integrated approach to all payments experiences and purchasing journeys. As a result, the companies will experience a seamless integration that will empower AppTech to continue the perpetual development and growth it has seen over the past year. Today’s announcement comes on the heels of AppTech’s many announcements in 2022, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of Hothand Inc. (Hothand), which brought their patent portfolio to 17 total patents; a partnership to expand their cross-border payment capabilities in Canada; a partnership with Chip Financial to create seamless customer experiences, and the launch of CommerseTM, AppTech’s Experience as a Service platform.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About AppTech Payments Corp
AppTech Payments Corp. ( APCX) is an innovative Fintech company with an elite digital platform that powers seamless omni-channel commerce experiences for clients and their customers. AppTech is developing a transformative digital payments and banking all-in-one platform that will upend the Fintech industry. Our embedded, highly secure platform drives B2B, B2C and P2P capabilities in Payments as a Service (PaaS) and Banking as a Service (BaaS) from crypto and contactless payment options to virtual cards, text-to-pay, mobile-to-mobile and cross-border remittance. For more information, visit apptechcorp.com.

About Nuvei
Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Investor Relations Contact
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners, LLC
[email protected]
646-829-9701

Media Contact
Kevin Dinino
KCD PR for AppTech Payments Corp
[email protected]
917-376-7540

AppTech Payments Corp.
[email protected]
760-707-5959

