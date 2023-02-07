KIA NIRO HEV NAMED BEST CAR OF 2023 BY CARS.COM

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023

2023 Kia Carnival Named Best Family Car of 2023

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Niro HEV was named Cars.com's Best Car of 2023, beating four other vehicles for the top spot. The 2023 Kia Carnival was named Best Family Car of 2023. The 2023 Sorento was nominated for Best SUV of 2023, which is the outlet's newest award category.

"We are proud to receive Cars.com's Best Car of 2023 award for the Niro HEV, one of three electrified powertrains offered in the Niro product lineup," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "The 2023 Niro is a manifestation of Kia's commitment to designing award-winning vehicles for today's needs and for future mobility."

Cars.com's automotive experts chose the Best Car of 2023 winner based on three variables: quality, innovation, and value. The awards program includes six different categories: Best Car, Best SUV, Best Pickup Truck, Best Family Car, Best Luxury Car and Best Electric Vehicle.

"The 2023 Niro HEV rises to the top of our rankings because of its affordability, fuel economy, functional Aero Blade, and stand-out styling inside and out," said Cars.com Editor-in-Chief Jenni Newman. "Available in three powertrains, the Niro is offered as an EV, plug-in hybrid or hybrid, which is our favorite. Its EPA-estimated 53 mpg combined left our editors impressed. The five-seat compact hatchback sports an SUV-like profile. The dynamic dashboard design, padded surfaces and satin-finish accents give the Niro a classy ambiance, and the interior features innovative materials. For shoppers that want a little customization without the cost, the 'Aero Blade' accent panels are available in different colors. The 2023 Niro's innovation proves affordable alternative-fuel vehicles can come with style."

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

SOURCE Kia America

