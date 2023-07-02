FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1450 RALEIGH RD CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 147 stocks valued at a total of $1.05Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.57%), MSFT(5.07%), and XOM(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC bought 203,724 shares of NAS:SBUX for a total holding of 236,924. The trade had a 1.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.37.

On 02/07/2023, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $106.26 per share and a market cap of $122.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.52 and a price-sales ratio of 3.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 86,977-share investment in NYSE:AAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $161.96 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Advance Auto Parts Inc traded for a price of $149.98 per share and a market cap of $8.77Bil. The stock has returned -30.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advance Auto Parts Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.11 and a price-sales ratio of 0.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 44,297 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/07/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $193.727 per share and a market cap of $613.51Bil. The stock has returned -36.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-book ratio of 13.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.08 and a price-sales ratio of 8.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC bought 58,158 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 80,399. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/07/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $172.68 per share and a market cap of $338.58Bil. The stock has returned 28.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FRANKLIN STREET ADVISORS INC /NC bought 95,884 shares of NYSE:RTX for a total holding of 216,248. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $94.06.

On 02/07/2023, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $97.15000000000001 per share and a market cap of $140.95Bil. The stock has returned 4.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

