Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4990 EAST GALBRAITH ROAD CINCINNATI, OH 45236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 94 stocks valued at a total of $228.00Mil. The top holdings were IJH(7.87%), AAPL(5.27%), and JPST(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Horan Capital Advisors, LLC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 19,835 shares in NYSE:EOG, giving the stock a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $133 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, EOG Resources Inc traded for a price of $125.48 per share and a market cap of $74.53Bil. The stock has returned 11.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, EOG Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 66,836 shares in BATS:PDEC, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.88 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December traded for a price of $31.43 per share and a market cap of $700.89Mil. The stock has returned 0.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December has a price-book ratio of 3.76.

The guru established a new position worth 18,512 shares in NAS:VCSH, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $74.26000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.955 per share and a market cap of $41.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 62,462-share investment in OTCPK:CNNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $14.74 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $15.42 per share and a market cap of $44.65Mil. The stock has returned 6.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cincinnati Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-book ratio of 1.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.05 and a price-sales ratio of 3.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Horan Capital Advisors, LLC. bought 1,795 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 4,488. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/07/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $379.68 per share and a market cap of $284.23Bil. The stock has returned -6.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.