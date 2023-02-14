The Eastern Company Declares 330th Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) today announced the declaration of its regular quarterly cash dividend of eleven cents ($0.11) per share, payable March 15, 2023, to common shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023. This dividend represents the Company's 330th consecutive quarterly dividend.

About the Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell unique engineered solutions to niche markets, focusing on industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Taiwan and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this document about our future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules, regulations and releases of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact, including statements containing the words "would", "should", "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "intends", "continues," "reflects," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "potential," "opportunities" and similar expressions, should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based upon management's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination rates, the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and the measures being taken to limit the spread and resurgence of COVID-19, including supply chain disruptions, delays in delivery of our products to our customers, impact on demand for our products, reductions in production levels, increased costs, including costs of raw materials, the impact on global economic conditions, the availability, terms and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, and risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with reduced workforce; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of any resurgences and the emergence of variants of COVID-19, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic activity can resume; vaccination rates; changing customer preferences, lack of success of new products, loss of customers, cybersecurity breaches, changes in competition in our markets, and increased prices for raw materials resulting from tariffs on imported goods or otherwise. There are important, additional factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in our reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

GuruFocus Screeners

