NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition is working nonstop at the front lines of virus surveillance and prevention to help stop outbreaks before they become pandemics. From the Amazon jungle to village townships of South Africa, to crowded urban centers in India and finally cutting-edge surveillance sites in the United States, follow a group of Coalition experts as they race the clock to stay one step ahead of the next viral threat.

Abbott and Warner Bros. Discovery have partnered on The Virus Hunt, a branded content series that follows the mission and work of the Abbott Pandemic Defense Coalition. In the first episode of the series, we are traveling to South Africa to see how our experts work tirelessly to identify COVID-19 variants.

Watch full episode here: https://abbo.tt/3H3xx76

About Abbott

At Abbott, sustainability means managing our company to deliver long-term impact for the people we serve - shaping the future of healthcare and helping the greatest number of people live better and healthier.

Our 2030 Sustainability Plan is focused on designing access and affordability into our life-changing technologies and products to reach more people, in more places than ever before.

With leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines, we intend to improve the lives of 3 billion people - 1 in 3 people on the planet - every year by 2030.

