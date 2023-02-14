Focus Universal Inc. Announces a Special Stock Dividend of One Share for Every Two Shares of Stock

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ONTARIO, CA and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Focus Universal, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) ("Focus Universal" or the "Company"), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G is pleased to announce today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a special dividend of one share dividend for every two shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding resulting in a 50 percent stock dividend of the Company's outstanding common stock (the "Dividend"). There were 43,130,915 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding as of February 7, 2023. Once the stock dividend is issued, there will be 64,696,373 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding.

Focus Universal's Chief Executive Officer, Desheng Wang, "I am happy to announce that Focus Universal's Board has declared this special Dividend, which is intended to be a special thanks to our shareholders - including our own closely held hardworking friends and families, along with some high-quality institutions. These shareholders have stuck with us through unprecedented times and have been instrumental in helping us implement our strategic long-term plans to put us in a position to achieve success. We are publishing the following detailed information, which I hope will be helpful to shareholders."

Timing

On February 7, 2023, Focus Universal's Board approved the Dividend. The Company's Board set the record date for the Dividend as February 23, 2023 (the "Record Date") and the payment date as March 23, 2023 (the "Payment Date").

Dividend

The Dividend will be payable at a ratio of 1:2, meaning that one share of common stock will be issued for every two shares of Company common stock held by the shareholders of such shares as of the Record Date. In lieu of distributing fractional shares, the Company will round up any shares that would otherwise be fractional.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to our ability to consummate the proposed offering. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in the Registration Statement and Focus Universal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Focus Universal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Focus Universal

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) is a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G. The Company has developed five patented technology platforms with 26 patents and patents pending in various phases and 8 trademarks pending in various phases to solve the major problems facing hardware and software design and production within the industry today. These technologies combined to have the potential to reduce costs, product development timelines and energy usage while increasing range, speed, efficiency, and security. Focus currently trades on the Nasdaq Global Markets and is in the Russell 2000 Index.

Contact Information

Desheng Wang
626-272-3883
[email protected]

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Lisa Gray
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
[email protected]

For company inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
626-272-3883
[email protected]

image.jpeg

SOURCE: Focus Universal Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738447/Focus-Universal-Inc-Announces-a-Special-Stock-Dividend-of-One-Share-for-Every-Two-Shares-of-Stock

img.ashx?id=738447

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.