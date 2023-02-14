The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) Announces Upcoming Investor Call

3 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (

NYSE:INFL, Financial) announced today that a public portfolio manager webinar will be held at 11am Eastern Time, on February 15th, 2023. INFL celebrated its second anniversary on January 11, 2023. INFL currently has $1,289mm in assets.

James Davolos, co-portfolio manager of INFL, will share market observations, portfolio positioning and outlook. Please click here for a preview of his presentation. Mr. Davolos is a portfolio manager and research analyst at Horizon Kinetics and serves as Co-Portfolio Manager for the Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL), as well as several private funds and institutional separate accounts. Mr. Davolos has 18 years of investment experience.

In order to attend the webinar, please click on the link below to register. The event can be accessed both online and by phone. By registering in advance of the session, you will receive a confirmation email with login access information and a calendar invite. Individuals attending the webinar online will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentation. The webinar will be available for replay following the meeting.

Online webinar: REGISTER HERE

Phone Access: +1 (562) 247-8321 Audio Access Code: 938-025-414, individuals attending the webinar via phone can follow the presentation slides here.

For further information on the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF please visit the Fund's website at https://horizonkinetics.com/products/etf/infl/ or contact [email protected].

About Horizon Kinetics LLC

Horizon Kinetics LLC, formed in May 2011, is the consolidated parent company of Horizon Asset Management LLC (founded in 1994) and Kinetics Asset Management LLC (founded in 1996) and various affiliates. Horizon Kinetics is an independently owned and operated investment boutique that adheres to a long-term, contrarian, fundamental value investment philosophy that the founders established close to 30 years ago at Bankers Trust Company. Horizon Kinetics has over 70 employees and has primary offices in New York City and White Plains, New York. For more information about Horizon Kinetics, visit www.horizonkinetics.com

Please consider carefully a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. For this and other important information, obtain a statutory prospectus and summary prospectus by contacting 646-495-7333. Read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. The Fund's investments in securities linked to real assets involve significant risks, including financial, operating, and competitive risks. Investments in securities linked to real assets expose the Fund to potentially adverse macroeconomic conditions, such as a rise in interest rates or a downturn in the economy in which the asset is located. The Fund may invest in the securities of smaller and mid‐capitalization companies, which may be more volatile than funds that invest in larger, more established companies. The fund is actively managed and may be affected by the investment adviser's security selections. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. These risks are greater for investments in emerging markets.

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC ("Foreside").

CONTACT

Agustin Krisnawahjuesa, CFA
Horizon Kinetics LLC
646-495-7333
[email protected]

SOURCE: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738434/The-Horizon-Kinetics-Inflation-Beneficiaries-ETF-INFL-Announces-Upcoming-Investor-Call

GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
