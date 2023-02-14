Smiths+Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, has been awarded a contract to supply New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with advanced checkpoint security technology for its five major international airports; Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Smiths Detection will supply 35 HI-SCAN+6040+CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-ray machines. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, which meets international regulatory requirements in both the USA and EU, ensures the highest level of security while improving the experience for both passengers and operators. The carry-on baggage scanner can speed up security screening by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their cabin baggage, as well as deliver cost savings to airports as it is the most energy efficient checkpoint CT X-ray on the market. In addition, Smiths Detection will also supply:

The iLane.evo smart automatic tray return system, which delivers a steady flow of trays, removing bottlenecks and providing a seamless checkpoint journey

The iCMORE+Weapons algorithm that supports security operators by identifying knives, guns, gun parts or ammunition concealed in bags

Each piece of equipment is part of Smiths Detection’s integrated checkpoint and uses leading-edge technology designed to help increase security, improve passenger experience, and enhance operational efficiency.

Speaking of the contract award, Smiths Detection’s North & South Asia Market Head, Aurelien Guilbert, said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our long-standing relationship with New Zealand AvSec. Through the roll-out of this technology, passengers flying out of New Zealand’s international airports will have a smoother and more efficient checkpoint experience.”

“The new technology supplied by Smiths Detection will help AvSec continue to evolve and improve the New Zealand security screening system while also helping to enhance passenger facilitation and experience”, said Ben Smith, Group Manager Strategic Development in the Aviation Security Service. “Having seen these systems during the trial in Christchurch and other international airports already, we are confident in being able to deploy advanced technology solutions within our security checkpoints.”

Installation of the systems will begin in 2023.

