Smiths Detection awarded contract to upgrade New Zealand's airport checkpoint security

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Smiths+Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, has been awarded a contract to supply New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service (AvSec) with advanced checkpoint security technology for its five major international airports; Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Queenstown and Wellington.

Smiths Detection will supply 35 HI-SCAN+6040+CTiX computed tomography (CT) X-ray machines. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, which meets international regulatory requirements in both the USA and EU, ensures the highest level of security while improving the experience for both passengers and operators. The carry-on baggage scanner can speed up security screening by allowing passengers to leave laptops and liquids in their cabin baggage, as well as deliver cost savings to airports as it is the most energy efficient checkpoint CT X-ray on the market. In addition, Smiths Detection will also supply:

  • The iLane.evo smart automatic tray return system, which delivers a steady flow of trays, removing bottlenecks and providing a seamless checkpoint journey
  • The iCMORE+Weapons algorithm that supports security operators by identifying knives, guns, gun parts or ammunition concealed in bags

Each piece of equipment is part of Smiths Detection’s integrated checkpoint and uses leading-edge technology designed to help increase security, improve passenger experience, and enhance operational efficiency.

Speaking of the contract award, Smiths Detection’s North & South Asia Market Head, Aurelien Guilbert, said, “We’re delighted to be continuing our long-standing relationship with New Zealand AvSec. Through the roll-out of this technology, passengers flying out of New Zealand’s international airports will have a smoother and more efficient checkpoint experience.”

“The new technology supplied by Smiths Detection will help AvSec continue to evolve and improve the New Zealand security screening system while also helping to enhance passenger facilitation and experience”, said Ben Smith, Group Manager Strategic Development in the Aviation Security Service. “Having seen these systems during the trial in Christchurch and other international airports already, we are confident in being able to deploy advanced technology solutions within our security checkpoints.”

Installation of the systems will begin in 2023.

ENDS

About the technology

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 70 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics – helping to make the world a safer place.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230207005797r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005797/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.