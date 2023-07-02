PROVIDENT TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 26 stocks valued at a total of $3.78Bil. The top holdings were SCHW(12.23%), ACN(10.60%), and COST(10.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PROVIDENT TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,214,255 shares in NYSE:TJX, giving the stock a 2.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.84 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, TJX Companies Inc traded for a price of $79.86 per share and a market cap of $90.56Bil. The stock has returned 16.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TJX Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-book ratio of 16.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 167,554 shares. The trade had a 2.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/07/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $476.88 per share and a market cap of $443.23Bil. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 2,557,130 shares in NYSE:LUV, giving the stock a 2.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.05 during the quarter.

On 02/07/2023, Southwest Airlines Co traded for a price of $36.19 per share and a market cap of $21.39Bil. The stock has returned -18.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southwest Airlines Co has a price-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

PROVIDENT TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:SCHW by 434,349 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.61.

On 02/07/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $81.19 per share and a market cap of $153.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PROVIDENT TRUST CO bought 135,366 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 1,410,845. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $201.66.

On 02/07/2023, Visa Inc traded for a price of $231.32 per share and a market cap of $485.22Bil. The stock has returned 2.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.77 and a price-sales ratio of 16.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

