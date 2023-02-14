Acushnet Holdings Corp. (“Acushnet”) (NYSE: GOLF), the worldwide leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf equipment and golf wear, today announced it has purchased the Club Glove brand from West Coast Trends, Inc.

Club Glove was founded in 1990 and is known by dedicated golfers to be the unmatched leader in golf travel products. Club Glove is the preferred choice by the overwhelming majority of PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and PGA Club Professionals, and its patented travel gear has long been recognized among the industry’s most innovative and reliable products.

“A highly respected performance leader in travel products, Club Glove is a seamless addition to our portfolio of world-class golf products,” said David Maher, Acushnet’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Jeff and Vivienne Herold are to be commended for their 30-plus year commitment to making products of the highest quality and always aspiring to deliver exceptional service experiences. Their focus has built Club Glove into one of the most trusted, category leading brands in golf. At Acushnet, we share this commitment to product and service excellence and look forward to further developing Club Glove as we position the brand for continued success and growth.”

Acushnet has acquired all relevant Club Glove trademarks, domains and products. West Coast Trends will continue to operate and service the Club Glove brand out of its headquarters in Huntington Beach, California.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission – to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete – has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.

ABOUT CLUB GLOVE

Trusted by the world’s best, Club Glove is an industry leader specializing in premium performance golf travel products. Featuring premium ballistic nylon golf club travel covers, backpacks, carry-on and luggage that offers durability, functionality and sophisticated detail. Driven by an enthusiasm to service golfers, Club Glove is dedicated to providing best in class products. The Club Glove brand is operated by West Coast Trends, Inc. which is owned by Jeffrey and Vivienne Herold and based in Huntington Beach, Calif. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.clubglove.com%2FAboutUs%2F

