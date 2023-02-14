Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will present at the virtual 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 3:40 p.m. ET / 12:40 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. After the webcast, a replay will be archived on the website for at least 30 days.

About Xencor

