Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK) (the “Company”), a leading sweet snacks company, announced today it will report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close. The earnings release will be issued at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST accompanied by a presentation.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. EST. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and +1-201-389-0879 internationally or use the following Call me™ link: https%3A%2Fcallme.viavid.com. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Tuesday, March 7, 2023, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or +1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13735597.

There also will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America’s No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With annual sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands please visit www.hostessbrands.com.

