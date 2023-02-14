Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") ( TSX:JWEL, Financial) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-888-394-8218 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-323-994-2093 from international locations. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The passcode for the replay is 1883631 and it will be available until Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging on via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.jamiesonwellness.com or directly at https%3A%2F%2Fviavid.webcasts.com%2Fstarthere.jsp%3Fei%3D1594444%26amp%3Btp_key%3D5d1e64a28e. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com.

