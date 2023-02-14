Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings information on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and will also host a conference call with analysts and investors at 10:30 am (ET). A brief Q&A session for security analysts will immediately follow the results discussion.

About Equitrans Midstream Corporation

Equitrans Midstream Corporation has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located infrastructure assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, Equitrans has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 140-year history in the energy industry, Equitrans was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with a vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. While working to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, Equitrans is proud of its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, striving every day to preserve and protect the environment, provide an engaging workplace for its employees, support and enrich its local communities, and to deliver sustained value for customers and shareholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005922/en/