Viracta Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

Feb. 07, 2023
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ( VIRX), a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today announced that Mark Rothera, its President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the virtual 2023 SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Viracta website under "Events and Webcasts" and archived for 30 days.

About Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
Viracta is a precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Viracta’s lead product candidate is an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir (collectively referred to as Nana-val). Nana-val is currently being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials, including a pivotal, global, multicenter, open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of multiple subtypes of relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma (NAVAL-1), as well as a multinational, open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors. Viracta is also pursuing the application of its “Kick and Kill” approach in other virus-related cancers.

For additional information please visit www.viracta.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashleigh Barreto
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.

