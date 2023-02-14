As previously announced, Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) completed the sale of 100% of its Russian operations on November 15, 2022. As a result of the divestiture, and consistent with the sale announcement, the Company recorded a $304 million after-tax loss on the sale in the fourth quarter of 2022. In addition, the Company’s previous 2022 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, which included a full year of operating activity for the divested business, will be reduced by an estimated $9 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a webcast and teleconference to discuss fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue its press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, prior to the opening of the market on February 21, 2023.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website under “Events and Presentations” here.

To access the call by phone and participate in the event, please go to this link, and you will be provided dial-in details. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at Investor Relations “Events and Presentations” section of www.arconic.com.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

