Primerica, Inc. ( NYSE:PRI, Financial) announced today that the Board of Directors has approved an 18% increase in stockholder dividends to $0.65 per share. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 21, 2023.

Glenn Williams, Chief Executive Officer said, “Our Board of Directors is pleased with Primerica’s continued strong cash generation, which has supported an increase in the dividend every year since our IPO in April 2010 and has allowed us to continue enhancing stockholder returns.”

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2021. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005852/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership