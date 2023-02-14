International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. ("Akanda" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced that Tejinder Virk resigned from his position as CEO and Director of the Company. Mr. Virk notified the Company of his resignation on February 3, 2023.

Mr. Virk’s resignation was a result of disagreement with the company regarding contractual obligations owed pursuant to the Service Agreement dated June 2, 2021 (the “Service Agreement”) between Mr. Virk, Halo Labs Inc., as guarantor, and Canmart Limited, a subsidiary of the Company (“Canmart”). According to Mr. Virk, the Company and Canmart committed a breach of the Service Agreement by failing to pay him monies and benefits owed.

The Company wholeheartedly disputes Mr. Virk’s interpretation of the Service Agreement and, while it has not accepted his resignation pending a legal review and Canmart’s completion of the independent investigation announced on December 21, 2022, is actively searching for a candidate to succeed Mr. Virk as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director. Executive Director Katie Field has assumed his duties in the interim.

About Akanda Corp.

Akanda is an international medical cannabis and wellness platform company seeking to help people lead better lives through improved access to high quality and affordable products. Akanda’s portfolio includes Holigen, a Portugal-based cultivator, manufacturer and distributor with a prized EU GMP certified indoor grow facility; CanMart, a UK-based fully licensed pharmaceutical importer and distributor which supplies pharmacies and clinics within the UK; and Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness, a GACP qualified cultivation campus in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa. The Company’s seed-to-patient supply chain also includes partnerships with California-based Cookies, a leading globally recognized cannabis company; Cansativa Group, a leading importer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe; and Cellen Life Sciences’ Leva Clinic, one of the first fully digital pain clinics in the UK.

