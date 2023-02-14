Alpha+and+Omega+Semiconductor+Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq: AOSL), a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with a leading power semiconductor automotive supplier related to AOS’s Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFET and diode technology. In the agreement AOS will license and provide engineering support for its proprietary aSiC technology as well as an accompanying supply agreement.

Silicon Carbide is a next-generation power semiconductor technology can enable automotive manufactures to produce electric vehicle (EV) powertrain and charging systems with smaller size and higher efficiency resulting in faster charging and extended operating range. The SiC market is one of the fastest growing segments in the power semiconductor market with an estimated $6 billion total addressable market size by 2027. AOS’s class leading automotive aSiC MOSFETs are available from 750V to 1200V, covering the majority of 400V and rapidly expanding 800V EV battery systems.

“We are very excited to enter this new license and supply agreement that further validates the technical leadership of our aSiC technology,” said David Sheridan, vice president of SiC products at AOS. “This will provide a great acceleration of our products into the market and have the potential for our customers to secure a geographically diverse supply chain to reduce regional risk.”

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high performance power management solutions. AOS’ portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, graphic cards, flat-panel TVs, home appliances, smart phones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment. For more information, please visit www.aosmd.com.

