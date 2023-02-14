Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series™ (RHS) paired with the Cummins ISX12N engine is now available for order in Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab (116 in. BBC) model.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006080/en/

Allison Transmission’s 3414 Regional Haul Series™ is now available for order in Daimler Truck North America’s Class 8 Freightliner Cascadia Day Cab model with the Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine. (Photo: Business Wire)

“After initially introducing the Allison 3414 RHS into Cascadia models when paired with the DD13 diesel engine in early 2022, we determined that our customers were eager for additional powertrain options,” said Steve Mignardi, Vice President of Market Development On-Highway Segment at DTNA. “The 3414 RHS, combined with Freightliner’s Class 8 platform and a natural gas engine from Cummins, provides customers with an industry-leading solution that maximizes payload and performance while reducing emissions and engine noise levels.”

The award-winning 3414 RHS fully automatic transmission is designed to increase vehicle handling and maneuverability in urban duty cycles and provide leading performance and efficiency, all while improving fuel economy by up to 8% over the Allison 3000 Highway Series™ transmission. The lightest transmission in the segment, the 3414 RHS also provides 25% faster acceleration when compared to competitive automated manual transmissions (AMTs), while also eliminating downtime associated with AMTs through the avoidance of clutch replacements. The fully automatic architecture translates into more deliveries, reduced route times and more productivity, especially in frequent start-stop duty-cycles.

“Allison is proud to partner with DTNA to expand the options available to customers looking to optimize the productivity of their fleets, increase fuel efficiency and raise driver retention rates,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Our torque converter’s superior control at low speed and multiplication of engine torque give natural gas engines superior launch, while our electronic controls and gearbox designs allow for full-power shifting. This enables customers to reduce emissions, improve driver comfort through ease of operation and maintain industry leading performance.”

For more information on Allison’s 3414 Regional Haul Series, please visit allisontransmission.com%2F3414.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207006080/en/