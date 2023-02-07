Compass to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results February 28

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP), a leading technology-enabled residential real estate brokerage, today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

Compass_Logo.jpg

Call details are as follows:

The conference call will be accessible via the Internet on the Compass Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com.

Please register in advance to access the live conference call as well as the shareholder presentation at: Compass Inc. 4Q22 and FY22 Earnings Conference Call.

An audio recording of the conference call will be available for replay shortly after the call's completion for up to 90 days following the call. To access the replay and shareholder presentation, visit the Events and Presentations section of the Compass Investor Relations website.

About Compass
Founded in 2012, Compass is the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States.1 The technology-enabled brokerage provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

Compass uses its Investor Relations website, https://investors.compass.com, as a means of disclosing information which may be of interest or material to its investors and for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Compass' Investor Relations website, in addition to following Compass' press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, webcasts and social media.

1 T. Velt, "RealTrends 500: The Rise of Compass," RealTrends, Online, HW Media, 3/25/2022, https://www.realtrends.com/realtrends-500-the-rise-of-compass/.

favicon.png?sn=NY08501&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compass-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-results-february-28-301741234.html

SOURCE Compass

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08501&Transmission_Id=202302071608PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08501&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.