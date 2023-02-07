3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2023

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (

NYSE:MMM, Financial) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable March 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2023.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, 3M had 549,245,105 common shares outstanding and 62,801 shareholders of record.

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M.com/news or on Twitter at @3M or @3MNews.

Investor Contact:
Bruce Jermeland
651-733-1807
or
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Media Contact:
Tim Post
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M

