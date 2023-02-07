SVB CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Bank of America

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (SVB) (NASDAQ: SIVB), the financial partner for the innovation economy and parent of Silicon Valley Bank, today announced that CFO Dan Beck will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2023 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:50 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the SVB website at ir.svb.com. An audio replay of the call will be available by end of day on February 14, 2023.

About SVB
SVB is the financial partner of the innovation economy, helping individuals, investors and the world's most innovative companies achieve their ambitious goals. SVB's businesses - Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Capital, SVB Private and SVB Securities - together offer the services that dynamic and fast-growing clients require as they grow, including commercial banking, venture investing, wealth planning and investment banking. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, SVB operates in centers of innovation around the world. Learn more at svb.com/global.

SVB Financial Group (SVB) (Nasdaq: SIVB) is the holding company for all business units and groups. © 2023 SVB Financial Group. All rights reserved. SVB, SVB FINANCIAL GROUP, SILICON VALLEY BANK, SVB SECURITIES, SVB PRIVATE, SVB CAPITAL and the chevron device are trademarks of SVB Financial Group, used under license. Silicon Valley Bank is a member of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve System. Silicon Valley Bank is the California bank subsidiary of SVB Financial Group. [SIVB-F]

