Accuray to Participate in the BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) announced today its participation in the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, which takes place February 14-16, 2023.

BTIG-hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To request a one-on-one meeting with management or to listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is committed to expanding the powerful potential of radiation therapy to improve as many lives as possible. We invent unique, market-changing solutions that are designed to deliver radiation treatments for even the most complex cases—while making commonly treatable cases even easier—to meet the full spectrum of patient needs. We are dedicated to continuous innovation in radiation therapy for oncology, neuro-radiosurgery, and beyond, as we partner with clinicians and administrators, empowering them to help patients get back to their lives, faster. Accuray is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, with facilities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.accuray.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Investor Contact
Aman Patel, CFA
ICR Westwicke
+1 (443) 450-4191
[email protected]

Media Contact
Beth Kaplan
Public Relations Director, Accuray
+1 (408) 789-4426
[email protected]

