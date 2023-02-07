ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces Effectiveness of Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

XI'AN, China, Feb. 7, 2023

XI'AN, China, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP ("EUBG" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, announced that its Form S-1 resale registration statement (including the prospectus) relating to the potential resale of shares of common stock held by certain stockholders of the Company has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 6th, 2023.

The selling stockholders identified in the prospectus are offering on a resale basis an aggregate of 140,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock. The Company is not selling any shares and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares being offered by the selling stockholders.

The securities registered pursuant to the registration statement are not required to be sold, and the registration of the securities does not necessarily indicate that any selling stockholder intends to sell its securities. The registration statement, while effective, permits resale of the securities covered by the registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by the seller of the securities with the prospectus delivery requirements of the Securities Act of 1933.

The offering of the securities covered by the registration statement may only be made by means of a prospectus. The registration statement and prospectus may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms. The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company's mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies' founders in utilizing the company's digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Specifically, the Company's statements regarding trading on the OTC Pink market and closing the initial public offering are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
Jianyong Li
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-(029) 86100263

Investor Relations:
Hana Yin
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-949-416-8888 (from U.S.)
+86 185-0119-2929 (from China)

SOURCE ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

