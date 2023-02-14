Bunge today announced it has achieved 80% traceability and monitoring of soybeans from its indirect supply chain in the Brazilian Cerrado. The pioneering, large-scale initiative to track indirect purchases in the biome is part of the Bunge’s Sustainable Partnership Program and underscores the company's consistent performance in the development of sustainable and responsible+supply+chains%2C+particularly+in+areas+at+higher+risk+of+deforestation+in+Brazil.

Launched in 2021, Bunge’s Sustainable Partnership Program was designed to help grain resellers assess suppliers’ social-environmental performance. Through the program, Bunge shares its experience, methodologies and tools with grain resellers to enable them to bring to market commodities of proven sustainable origin. The program offers access to verification systems, such as satellite and farm-scale images to advance the traceability and monitoring of farms.

“The program reaffirms Bunge's active role in engaging and positively influencing the entire supply chain in Brazil and remains an important instrument in helping the company achieve its goal of deforestation-free chains in 2025,” says Pamela Moreira, Bunge's Sustainability Senior Manager for South America. “Since 2018, Bunge has been able to fully trace back to third-party elevators, so the next step was to expand our focus to soybeans acquired through our indirect supply chainin the Brazilian Cerrado. The strategy has led to positive results and strong adoption among grain resellers.”

To further strengthen the program, Bunge is enhancing its partnership with Vega Monitoramento, an agtech company which uses LYRA platform for remote sensing, artificial intelligence, and structured data to perform the socio-environmental diagnosis of agricultural properties.

Developed by Vega Monitoramento and certified by Bureau Veritas – a leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) – the LYRA platform is available through an exclusive web interface developed with Bunge. Resellers and cooperatives can access the tool directly without involvement from Bunge and with security endorsed by ISO 27001 certification, an international standard that meets a series of requirements, processes and controls aimed at managing information security.

“Investing in digital solutions is part of Bunge's strategy to expand the scale of its initiatives and positively impact the agribusiness sector,” commented Braian Souto, Senior Manager of Global Digital Office at Bunge. “We have a culture of continuous improvement and believe in collaboration, sharing practices, technology and information with our value chains to act faster, simpler and more efficiently.”

Resellers and cooperatives participating in the program get full support from Bunge's business team, in addition to complete technical support from Vega, which offers training for the implementation of the system as well as unlimited free access to the Sustainable Partnership program platform. Companies interested in being part of the Sustainable Partnership should access the program page on Bunge's website.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to put quality food on the table, increase sustainability where we operate, strengthen global food security, and help communities prosper. As the world’s leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they’re grown to where they’re consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and we have almost 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

Vega Monitoring

Agtech belongs to Grupo Imagem, which has more than 35 years of pioneering and leadership in the IT and Geotechnology segment. In addition to the most powerful agro-environmental platform available on the market, LYRA, Vega's customized solutions add value to key business processes, such as agricultural monitoring, traceability of origin, socio-environmental compliance, territorial intelligence, and management of environmental assets. Vega annually monitors more than 48 million hectares and has carried out more than 5.5 million socio-environmental compliance analyzes for the business segments it serves, including: trading companies, agrochemicals, insurance companies, banks, resellers, cooperatives, industry, and retail.

