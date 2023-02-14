Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will release its fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Following the release, Nerdy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial and operating results.

Interested parties in the U.S. may listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205. International callers can dial 1-929-526-1599. The Access Code is 609907. A live webcast of the call will also be available on Nerdy’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com%2Finvestors. A replay of the webcast will be available on Nerdy’s website for one year following the event and a telephonic replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2023, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 from the U.S. or 44-204-525-0658 from all other locations, and entering the Access Code: 627099.

About Nerdy Inc.

