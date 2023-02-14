Gorilla Technology Group Announces First U.K. Customer

17 minutes ago
--Tangible Milestone in Global Expansion Strategy--
--Video Analytics Suite for Smart Port Application--
--Customer Win Supported by Headquarters Move to U.K.--

LONDON, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) ( GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that it secured its first U.K. customer for its edge-based Video Analytics solution for a port owner upgrading its infrastructure to enable more efficient operations through intelligent “Smart Port” functionality.

“This terrific news is an early indication of the strength of our globalization strategy,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla. “In almost two decades, we developed sophisticated and powerful technology that we sold throughout Asia, but clearly this functionality can be utilized in a wide variety of applications around the world. By moving our headquarters to Europe and going public in the U.S., we now have the global presence and capital to drive growth in markets around the world. In 2023, we will intensify our focus on winning top-tier clients, developing strategic partnerships, and building visibility for the Gorilla brand.”

Gorilla Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Rajesh Natarajan added, “This deal brings our edge-based Video Analytics solution to the transportation industry in Europe, helping to enable the growing trend of ‘Smart Ports’. Our Edge AI product will help determine if vehicles and their cargo are identified based on their serial numbers, are properly certified, and are undamaged. This solution can be applied to both air and sea ports, creating a large new growth opportunity for us in the U.K. port industry, which transported more than 445 million tons of cargo in 2021, according to UK Department for Transport.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.
Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact
Jeff Fox
The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla
+1 (415) 828-8298
[email protected]

