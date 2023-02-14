DZS to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions, will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, February 16, 2023 via an earnings press release.

DZS will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the investors section of the DZS website at http://investor.dzsi.com.

Conference Call Details:
Date: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 p.m. Central Time)

Conference call participants register at the following link to receive the dial in number and unique PIN number: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe47a3a7108414d6b9943abf5e971a57b
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mqyveqis

Please join the conference call at least five minutes prior to the start time to ensure you are admitted prior to management’s prepared remarks.

A live broadcast and replay of the audio webcast will be available at https://investor.dzsi.com/

About DZS
DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader in access and optical edge infrastructure and cloud software solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.


CONTACT: Contact
DZS:
Ted Moreau
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

DZS.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.