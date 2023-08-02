GAGNON SECURITIES LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $453.00Mil. The top holdings were AL(7.82%), ENSG(6.75%), and PCRX(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GAGNON SECURITIES LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,426,142-share investment in NYSE:ZUO. Previously, the stock had a 2.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.07 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Zuora Inc traded for a price of $8.779999999999999 per share and a market cap of $1.17Bil. The stock has returned -46.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zuora Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GAGNON SECURITIES LLC bought 1,422,296 shares of NYSE:WLY for a total holding of 1,438,934. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.86.

On 02/08/2023, John Wiley & Sons Inc traded for a price of $47.91 per share and a market cap of $2.66Bil. The stock has returned -1.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, John Wiley & Sons Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

GAGNON SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:YEXT by 1,772,555 shares. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.45.

On 02/08/2023, Yext Inc traded for a price of $7.72 per share and a market cap of $938.86Mil. The stock has returned -4.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Yext Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, GAGNON SECURITIES LLC bought 872,676 shares of NAS:ZM for a total holding of 876,779. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.95999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $84.66 per share and a market cap of $24.75Bil. The stock has returned -40.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-book ratio of 4.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.02 and a price-sales ratio of 5.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

GAGNON SECURITIES LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LL by 631,466 shares. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.01.

On 02/08/2023, LL Flooring Holdings Inc traded for a price of $6.3 per share and a market cap of $185.48Mil. The stock has returned -54.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LL Flooring Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.90 and a price-sales ratio of 0.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

