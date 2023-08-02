Formidable Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 323 stocks valued at a total of $443.00Mil. The top holdings were PG(10.56%), AAPL(6.66%), and FORH(6.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Formidable Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Formidable Asset Management, LLC bought 177,512 shares of ARCA:FORH for a total holding of 1,256,974. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.15.

On 02/08/2023, Formidable ETF traded for a price of $24.5864 per share and a market cap of $30.73Mil. The stock has returned 4.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Formidable ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CHE by 3,205 shares. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $486.77.

On 02/08/2023, Chemed Corp traded for a price of $502.06 per share and a market cap of $7.43Bil. The stock has returned 8.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chemed Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-book ratio of 10.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 5,859 shares in NAS:WTW, giving the stock a 0.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $228.49 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Willis Towers Watson PLC traded for a price of $256.18 per share and a market cap of $27.62Bil. The stock has returned 9.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willis Towers Watson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-book ratio of 2.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.48 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 33,610 shares in NYSE:AB, giving the stock a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.04 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, AllianceBernstein Holding LP traded for a price of $39.73 per share and a market cap of $4.05Bil. The stock has returned -6.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 19.53 and a price-sales ratio of 10.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Formidable Asset Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:KONG by 47,980 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.37.

On 02/08/2023, Formidable Fortress ETF traded for a price of $24.7474 per share and a market cap of $24.13Mil. The stock has returned 1.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Formidable Fortress ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a price-book ratio of 4.09.

