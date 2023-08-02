BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1871 stocks valued at a total of $2.23Bil. The top holdings were HYBB(3.71%), SHY(3.41%), and MDYV(3.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 925,494 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 933,698. The trade had a 3.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.68000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.31 per share and a market cap of $27.37Bil. The stock has returned -2.62% over the past year.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 860,803 shares of ARCA:MDYV for a total holding of 1,081,605. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.9.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $73.44 per share and a market cap of $2.76Bil. The stock has returned 10.47% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.83.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 841,035 shares of ARCA:HYBB for a total holding of 1,859,961. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.61.

On 02/08/2023, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.5008 per share and a market cap of $286.65Mil. The stock has returned -3.67% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 60.21 and a price-book ratio of 7.04.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:IBTK by 1,699,159 shares. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.47.

On 02/08/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF traded for a price of $19.85 per share and a market cap of $71.47Mil. The stock has returned -10.14% over the past year.

During the quarter, BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & COMPANY, INC. bought 593,825 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 644,270. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.29.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.34 per share and a market cap of $23.99Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

