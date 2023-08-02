Modera Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 349 stocks valued at a total of $2.46Bil. The top holdings were VTV(7.07%), VIG(6.32%), and VUG(6.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Modera Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 2,845,151 shares of ARCA:DFAC for a total holding of 4,581,107. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.21.

On 02/08/2023, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $26.48 per share and a market cap of $18.12Bil. The stock has returned -1.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a price-book ratio of 3.06.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 860,840 shares of ARCA:REET for a total holding of 1,023,563. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.29.

On 02/08/2023, iShares Global REIT ETF traded for a price of $24.86 per share and a market cap of $3.23Bil. The stock has returned -9.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Global REIT ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

The guru established a new position worth 2,237,122 shares in NYSE:CXM, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.66 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Sprinklr Inc traded for a price of $10.61 per share and a market cap of $2.77Bil. The stock has returned -3.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sprinklr Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.84 and a price-sales ratio of 4.65.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 534,759 shares of ARCA:DFUV for a total holding of 3,321,410. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.23.

On 02/08/2023, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF traded for a price of $35.68 per share and a market cap of $8.66Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

During the quarter, Modera Wealth Management, LLC bought 299,439 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 625,681. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.58.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.56 per share and a market cap of $25.29Bil. The stock has returned -3.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

