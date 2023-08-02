Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1507 stocks valued at a total of $576.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(7.87%), IWF(5.64%), and VIG(4.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 191,086 shares of NAS:CZR for a total holding of 392,144. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.53.

On 02/08/2023, Caesars Entertainment Inc traded for a price of $54.9 per share and a market cap of $11.82Bil. The stock has returned -32.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Caesars Entertainment Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BETZ by 268,275 shares. The trade had a 0.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.63.

On 02/08/2023, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF traded for a price of $16.75 per share and a market cap of $135.25Mil. The stock has returned -23.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a price-book ratio of 2.17.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 19,255 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 181,455. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.3.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $157.44 per share and a market cap of $66.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a price-book ratio of 4.34.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 62,335 shares of ARCA:SCHX for a total holding of 84,342. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.26.

On 02/08/2023, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $49.17 per share and a market cap of $31.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

During the quarter, Capital Advisors, Ltd. LLC bought 18,389 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 41,046. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/08/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $144.51 per share and a market cap of $104.94Bil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.62.

