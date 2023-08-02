HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

6077 PRIMACY PKWY MEMPHIS, TN 38119

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 348 stocks valued at a total of $1.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.46%), AAPL(4.07%), and GOOG(2.75%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 197,022-share investment in NAS:GOOGL. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.03 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $107.64 per share and a market cap of $1,412.66Bil. The stock has returned -22.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-book ratio of 5.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 185,811 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 440,254. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.44.

On 02/08/2023, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $108.04 per share and a market cap of $1,408.86Bil. The stock has returned -22.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-book ratio of 5.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.12 and a price-sales ratio of 5.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 19,510 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 37,849. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $296.98.

On 02/08/2023, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $312.97 per share and a market cap of $695.78Bil. The stock has returned -0.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 68.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 29,142 shares. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/08/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $174.09 per share and a market cap of $341.35Bil. The stock has returned 29.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-book ratio of 2.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC bought 60,083 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 99,603. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.04000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $83.23 per share and a market cap of $94.41Bil. The stock has returned -31.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.25, a price-book ratio of 4.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.