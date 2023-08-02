First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 64 stocks valued at a total of $457.00Mil. The top holdings were LOW(5.79%), MSFT(5.53%), and JPM(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 43,189 shares in NYSE:IFF, giving the stock a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.31 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $112.96 per share and a market cap of $28.64Bil. The stock has returned -9.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4403.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 20,174 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 134,412. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.65000000000001.

On 02/08/2023, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $111.63 per share and a market cap of $203.79Bil. The stock has returned -21.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 64.90, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 5,170 shares. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.87.

On 02/08/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $214.73 per share and a market cap of $127.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 35,875-share investment in ARCA:IBDN. Previously, the stock had a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.03 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -0.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. bought 14,854 shares of NYSE:ALC for a total holding of 173,207. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.79.

On 02/08/2023, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $75.88 per share and a market cap of $37.54Bil. The stock has returned -0.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.98, a price-book ratio of 1.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 34.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

