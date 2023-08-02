Haverford Financial Services, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $363.00Mil. The top holdings were RTX(5.14%), AAPL(4.84%), and MA(4.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Haverford Financial Services, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,728 shares in NYSE:UPS, giving the stock a 1.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $173.11 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $188.29 per share and a market cap of $161.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 31,320 shares. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.48999999999999.

On 02/08/2023, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $85.98 per share and a market cap of $113.52Bil. The stock has returned -19.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 4,870 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $529.71.

On 02/08/2023, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $476.88 per share and a market cap of $443.23Bil. The stock has returned -0.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 10,195 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $199.87.

On 02/08/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $214.73 per share and a market cap of $127.34Bil. The stock has returned -3.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. bought 6,625 shares of NYSE:AON for a total holding of 27,202. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $292.2.

On 02/08/2023, Aon PLC traded for a price of $319.8 per share and a market cap of $65.44Bil. The stock has returned 12.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 35.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.76 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

