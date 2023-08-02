EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Eagle Global Advisors LLC is an investment management firm based out of Houston, Texas. The company was established in 1996 and is currently headed by senior partner and chair of the international investment committee by Edward R. Allen III, who founded the company and was previously employed by Eagle Management & Trust Company. Eagle Global Advisors has grown from its inception to now have 32 employees of which half are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a quantitative and fundamental methodology with both top down and bottom up investment strategies and benchmarking its performance against a variety of S&P, MSCI, and Alerian indexes. Eagle Global Advisors invests in the public equity markets on a global scale, launching and managing hedge funds for its clients and investing mainly in large cap companies’ growth stocks. The company invests most heavily in the energy sector, focusing on master limited partnerships, and also invests in the utilities and telecommunications, finance, health care, transports, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Eagle Global Advisors’s top 10 holdings together make up over a third of its total asset allocations and the company has a relatively high turnover rate of 28.6%. The company holds over $4.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 700 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although Eagle Global Advisors’s total number of accounts has been decreasing in recent years, its total assets under management has been on a upward trend, growing significantly from $1.7 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. The company mainly caters to high net worth individuals, which alone makes up over a third of its entire client base, and also provides to a variety of other clientele. Eagle Global Advisors offers its International Equity, U.S. Equity, and Global Equity strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 216 stocks valued at a total of $1.45Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(4.53%), ET(4.18%), and WES(3.79%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TFC by 240,812 shares. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 02/08/2023, Truist Financial Corp traded for a price of $50.03 per share and a market cap of $66.72Bil. The stock has returned -18.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Truist Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 1.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC bought 245,750 shares of NYSE:DCP for a total holding of 879,646. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.

On 02/08/2023, DCP Midstream LP traded for a price of $41.65 per share and a market cap of $8.69Bil. The stock has returned 40.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DCP Midstream LP has a price-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC bought 310,410 shares of NYSE:CEQP for a total holding of 473,935. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.7.

On 02/08/2023, Crestwood Equity Partners LP traded for a price of $25.77 per share and a market cap of $2.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 103.08, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

EAGLE GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PFE by 117,206 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.59.

On 02/08/2023, Pfizer Inc traded for a price of $43.59 per share and a market cap of $242.95Bil. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pfizer Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 80,295 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $81.19 per share and a market cap of $153.98Bil. The stock has returned -11.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-book ratio of 5.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 7.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

