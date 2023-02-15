CNH Industrial Brand Case IH Bets on Agricultural Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Case IH, a brand of CNH Industrial, has donated four engines to different agricultural schools in Argentina. The aim is to increase knowledge of the machinery and contribute to regional agro-industrial development. Criolani, an official dealer for the country's central east region, took charge of the delivery.

The project's primary focus is the training of students and future agricultural professionals. It offers them close contact with state-of-the-art engines. And will also build a link with our distributor, facilitating internship or job opportunities once the secondary school stage is over.

"We want to link the brand and the dealership to the technical schools in the area. We have discovered that dealers have difficulty obtaining trained technical personnel for their workshops. Therefore, we consider schools as a great entry channel for students who want to start their first steps in the world of work," explained Guillermo Mendiola, Services Manager at Case IH.

Education and training

After it is decommissioned, the engine is painted and conditioned carefully for educational use.

Alongside the engine, students receive a technical talk and an instruction manual. They can then use these resources to further understand the components and learn how to disassemble them.

Mendiola added: "The donation of the engines is a first step. The next is to arrange a visit to the dealership so that students can see our technology, learn about the electronic tools that are used to detect technical failures and understand the control rooms for monitoring and services."

Starting point

This project is part of a Case IH initiative that began in 2021, when distributor Máquinas del Centro donated two engines to institutions in Córdoba.

This time, the beneficiaries were located in both the provinces of Córdoba and Santa Fe. They were: the Industrial Agrarian Technical Institute (ITAI), the Provincial Institute of Agrotechnical Education (IPEA) No. 209, the Agricultural Family School No. 8248 and the Technical School E.E.T No. 482. The engines donated were a Cursor 10 and an NEF 6 from FPT Industrial and two from Cummins- one electric, one mechanical.

