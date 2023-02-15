Magna Terra Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Magna Terra") (TSX-V:MTT) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Lewis Lawrick

13,438,083

99.09%

123,998

0.91%

Michael Byron

13,488,225

99.46%

73,856

0.54%

Denis Hall

13,510,047

99.62%

52,034

0.38%

Patricia Kajda

13,512,081

99.63%

50,000

0.37%

In addition: (i) McGovern Hurley LLP was reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; (ii) the Company's stock option plan has been ratified and approved; (iii) a resolution ratifying the past actions of the Company's directors and officers has been approved, and; (iv) a resolution ratifying an amendment to By-Law No. 1 of the Company has been approved.

About Magna Terra

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. is a precious metals focused exploration company, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Magna Terra owns two district-scale, resource stage gold exploration projects in the top-tier mining jurisdictions of New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador. Further, the Company maintains a significant exploration portfolio in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina which includes its precious metals discovery on its Luna Roja Project, as well as an extensive portfolio of district scale drill ready projects available for option or joint venture.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Magna Terra Minerals Inc.

Lewis Lawrick
President and CEO, Director
647-478-5307
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.magnaterraminerals.com

