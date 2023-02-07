Aetna Better Health of West Virginia selected to continue supporting children and youth in the state

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetna Better Health of West Virginia, a CVS Health® company (NYSE: CVS), has been selected by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to continue serving Mountain Health Promise members under a new Medicaid managed care contract.

Aetna_Better_Health_of_West_Virginia.jpg

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been the sole managed care organization serving approximately 30,000 Mountain Health Promise beneficiaries statewide and began supporting the program in 2020. Under the new contract, Aetna Better Health of West Virginia would continue supporting Mountain Health Promise members across the state. The contract covers physical and behavioral health care services for children and youth in the foster care system and individuals receiving adoption assistance, as well as children in the Children with Serious Emotional Disorders (CSED) waiver program.

"Improving the health and wellbeing of West Virginia communities requires close collaboration across state, health care and community-based partners," said Kelly Munson, President, Aetna Medicaid. "We'll continue supporting the State of West Virginia to implement solutions that positively impact its child welfare system and the youth and families we serve."

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia has been committed to supporting children and youth in the foster care system and their families. The plan recently announced it provided $6.1 million to health care providers across the state to help them expand community-based waiver services for CSED so children can transition from residential facilities to home- and/or community-based settings. In addition, the plan provided $9.3 million to residential and community-based service providers to help them serve members after they have transitioned to home- and/or community-based settings.

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia serves approximately 210,000 members across the state through the Mountain Health Trust and Mountain Health Promise managed care programs. The new one-year contract for the Mountain Health Promise program is anticipated to begin July 1, 2023, with three possible one-year extensions.

About Aetna Medicaid
Aetna Medicaid Administrators LLC (Aetna Medicaid), a CVS Health company, has over 30 years of experience managing the care of the most medically vulnerable, using innovative approaches and a local presence in each market to achieve both successful health care results and effective cost outcomes. Aetna Medicaid has particular expertise serving high-need Medicaid members, including those who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare. Currently, Aetna Medicaid owns and/or administers Medicaid managed health care plans under the names of Aetna Better Health and other affiliate names. Together, these plans serve approximately 2.8 million people in 16 states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, see www.aetnabetterhealth.com.

About CVS Health
CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

Media contact
Robert Joyce
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE08810&sd=2023-02-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aetna-better-health-of-west-virginia-selected-to-continue-supporting-children-and-youth-in-the-state-301741489.html

SOURCE Aetna

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE08810&Transmission_Id=202302072054PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE08810&DateId=20230207
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.