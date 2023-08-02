Accredited Investors Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $1.15Bil. The top holdings were UPS(11.84%), EFA(7.27%), and SPYV(6.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Accredited Investors Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Accredited Investors Inc. bought 645,012 shares of NYSE:UPS for a total holding of 784,776. The trade had a 9.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $173.11.

On 02/08/2023, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $188.29 per share and a market cap of $161.86Bil. The stock has returned -13.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-book ratio of 8.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 1,123,214 shares in ARCA:AVDV, giving the stock a 5.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.3 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $59.54 per share and a market cap of $2.56Bil. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a price-book ratio of 0.94.

During the quarter, Accredited Investors Inc. bought 613,065 shares of NAS:AAXJ for a total holding of 737,375. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.2.

On 02/08/2023, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund traded for a price of $69.59999999999999 per share and a market cap of $3.22Bil. The stock has returned -12.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a price-book ratio of 1.57.

The guru established a new position worth 373,158 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 3.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.06 during the quarter.

On 02/08/2023, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.06 per share and a market cap of $30.70Bil. The stock has returned -22.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Accredited Investors Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:GWX by 1,015,495 shares. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.98.

On 02/08/2023, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF traded for a price of $31.655 per share and a market cap of $740.73Mil. The stock has returned -8.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.08.

